Go on a treasure hunt with the ‘Paw Patrol’ pups

“X” barks the spot in a live show based on Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol, the No 1 hit preschool series.

Following the continued success of the Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue international tour, Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group, TEG Life Like Touring and Glen21 Entertainment have announced the second live stage show based on Paw Patrol will head to South Africa in April.

The action-packed, music-filled Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure will feature the beloved characters from the animated series and will be playing in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

In The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.

When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s Paw Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Over land and on the high seas, the pups set out to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway so the celebration can go on.

Things get “ruff” when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

The pups need all paws on deck, including help from the newest recruit who’s all ears – Tracker!

Using their heroic rescue and problem-solving skills and teamwork, the pups save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup too small!

Similar to “Race to the Rescue”, this new show comprises two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage as well as their vehicles and packs during the adventure.

