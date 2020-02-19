Score yourself a celeb-worthy portrait this March

Having previously featured photographic talents such as Anthony Bila, Kgomotso Neto, and Chisanga Mubanga, Joburg’s highly anticipated Photobooth Party will return on Saturday 7 March 2020 at Dassler’s Braamfontein, this time featuring one of the nation’s most loved photographers, Austin Malema.

Guests of the experiential social event will be offered a unique and unforgettable experience that will allow them to have their portrait taken by one of the South African entertainment industry’s faves while sipping on some drinks and grooving to well-curated music by some of Johannesburg’s finest DJs.

The man behind the #EveryoneDeservesAnAustinMalemaPhoto hashtag has photographed everyone from Lebron James, David Beckham and Drake to Cassper Nyovest, Loot Love and Dineo, and Solo Moeketsi. By attending #PhotoboothParty2020, you too can join the ranks of such celebs with your own Austin Malema portrait.

Malema was also tapped as part of the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2019.

Event organiser Lebo Mashigo mentioned that she was particularly excited about the upcoming event as she would be working with Malema once again in a new and exciting space.

Event details:

Date – Saturday 7 March 2020

Venue – Dassler, 87 De Korte St, Braamfontein Time: 3.30pm – 8.30pm

Ticket Price – R120 on Quicket, R150 at the door.

