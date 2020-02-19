On in the City 19.2.2020 02:39 pm

Score yourself a celeb-worthy portrait this March

Kaunda Selisho
Picture: iStock

Spruce up your ‘gram with a photo captured by renowned celebrity photographer Austin Malema.

Having previously featured photographic talents such as Anthony Bila, Kgomotso Neto, and Chisanga Mubanga, Joburg’s highly anticipated Photobooth Party will return on Saturday 7 March 2020 at Dassler’s Braamfontein, this time featuring one of the nation’s most loved photographers, Austin Malema.

Guests of the experiential social event will be offered a unique and unforgettable experience that will allow them to have their portrait taken by one of the South African entertainment industry’s faves while sipping on some drinks and grooving to well-curated music by some of Johannesburg’s finest DJs.

The man behind the #EveryoneDeservesAnAustinMalemaPhoto hashtag has photographed everyone from Lebron James, David Beckham and Drake to Cassper Nyovest, Loot Love and Dineo, and Solo Moeketsi. By attending #PhotoboothParty2020, you too can join the ranks of such celebs with your own Austin Malema portrait.

True – LOVE ❤️ #nikonmea

CULTURE

Malema was also tapped as part of the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2019.

Event organiser Lebo Mashigo mentioned that she was particularly excited about the upcoming event as she would be working with Malema once again in a new and exciting space.

Event details:

DateSaturday 7 March 2020
VenueDassler, 87 De Korte St, Braamfontein Time: 3.30pm – 8.30pm
Ticket PriceR120 on Quicket, R150 at the door.

