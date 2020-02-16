 
 
Graceland Hotel: Fun getaway for gamers, families, revellers and golfers

Adriaan Roets
Graceland Hotel: Fun getaway for gamers, families, revellers and golfers

The KidzDen children’s facility, under new ownership, offers a professional child-care team with heaps of space and a range of toys and games.

Not even two hours from Johannesburg, Graceland Hotel, Casino and Country Club is an unsung hero. Yes, part of the view from your room might be of the Sasol extraction refinery, but this is a niche hotel aimed at golfers. While places like Sun City have become central to “boys weekends away”, Graceland is an unexpected alternative. Not only is it close to Pretoria and Johannesburg, it’s an affordable four-star stay. Although the Presidential Suite, at R10,000 a night, won’t be on everybody’s wish list, other rooms are more economical, starting at around R1,000 depending on what promotions are running....


