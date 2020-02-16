Graceland Hotel: Fun getaway for gamers, families, revellers and golfers

Not even two hours from Johannesburg, Graceland Hotel, Casino and Country Club is an unsung hero. Yes, part of the view from your room might be of the Sasol extraction refinery, but this is a niche hotel aimed at golfers. While places like Sun City have become central to “boys weekends away”, Graceland is an unexpected alternative. Not only is it close to Pretoria and Johannesburg, it’s an affordable four-star stay. Although the Presidential Suite, at R10,000 a night, won’t be on everybody’s wish list, other rooms are more economical, starting at around R1,000 depending on what promotions are running....

Not even two hours from Johannesburg, Graceland Hotel, Casino and Country Club is an unsung hero. Yes, part of the view from your room might be of the Sasol extraction refinery, but this is a niche hotel aimed at golfers. While places like Sun City have become central to “boys weekends away”, Graceland is an unexpected alternative. Not only is it close to Pretoria and Johannesburg, it’s an affordable four-star stay.

Although the Presidential Suite, at R10,000 a night, won’t be on everybody’s wish list, other rooms are more economical, starting at around R1,000 depending on what promotions are running. Situated in Secunda, the entertainment complex is meant to be Mpumalanga’s preferred entertainment and hospitality destination for gamers, families, business travellers, golfing enthusiasts and revellers.

Although small compared to other similar destinations in the area, Graceland delivers where it matters. Taking cues from the decadent lifestyle in the American South of the 1950s and 1960s, Graceland opened its doors in 1997, making it the first officially licensed casino to open in South Africa. The Gary Player-designed 18- hole links-style golf course was obviously the first mainstay of entertainment offered here (outside of gambling, of course).

Staying at the hotel provides great views of the course, which can also be utilised for your morning run. Central to the clubhouse is the heated outdoor pool, where you can enjoy the sunset with a drink in hand.

There is also a movie theatre, where films are screened three times a day for children at no cost and an arcade. With little ones catered for, it’s time for parents, or golf buddies, to enjoy an evening out. Taking style cues from American diner culture, you are urged to have a drink at Moo Bar. The cocktail bar is based on the flagship Moo Bar at Peermont’s Rio Resort in Klerksdorp.

In reference to American decor with a modern twist, milk bottle chandeliers and cow bell-shaped lights give the bar a unique feel. Cocktails are moderately priced and a perfect accompaniment to a well-planned city escape. Moo Bar is also cheekily placed next to the gaming floor so after loosening up with a drink, no judgment is passed if you try your luck gambling. If gambling is not your cup of tea, dinner is the wholesome alternative.

The New York loft-style Madison’s Bistro offers a variety of favourites before you retire to your opulent room. Rooms are meant to transport you back to a time when bigger was better, everything was comfortable and to everyone’s taste. Think whitewall tyres and cars that stretch around the block. It’s almost like a time warp, where you can hear Elvis play in the background. Other discoveries Visit the Rootz Boutique Spa. The spa offers a range of special treatments and packages, all carried out by highly qualified therapists.

For the young ones and those young at heart, the exciting addition of a brand new Thunder Valley Family Entertainment Centre will get pulses racing. With slick new go karts and a digital clocking system, the 310m track offers the perfect challenge for family fun or team-building activities. At the pool terrace, besides the new modular children’s play area, a pool and trampolines have been added, as well as gazebo seating areas for friends and family.

The KidzDen children’s facility, under new ownership, offers a professional child-care team with heaps of space and a range of toys and games.

