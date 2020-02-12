Your guide to a perfect Valentine’s Day

Unlike birthdays and holidays that need to be planned in advance, Valentine’s Day can be a spur of the moment event – unless you want to go over-the-top romantic with a beautiful dinner, or stay at home for a romantic evening. This guide has everything you need to know. Last minute Go classic The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) and Classic 1027 is celebrating the opening of the 2020 Summer Season with evening performances and Valentine’s Day Variety Gala Concerts tonight, tomorrow night and on Valentine’s Day. The concerts take place at the home of the orchestra the Linder Auditorium. The...

Unlike birthdays and holidays that need to be planned in advance, Valentine’s Day can be a spur of the moment event – unless you want to go over-the-top romantic with a beautiful dinner, or stay at home for a romantic evening.

This guide has everything you need to know.

Last minute

Go classic

The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) and Classic 1027 is celebrating the opening of the 2020 Summer Season with evening performances and Valentine’s Day Variety Gala Concerts tonight, tomorrow night and on Valentine’s Day.

The concerts take place at the home of the orchestra the Linder Auditorium.

The JPO Summer Season launches on a heady note thanks to American maestro William Eddins who shares the spotlight with two guest soloists, Montenegrin guitarist Goran Krivokapic and gifted young South African soprano Zandile Mzazi.

For more information visit jpo.co.za

Marvellous at the market

The US Mission and Market Theatre commemorate Black History Month with a month-long run of Paradise Blue.

It is set in 1949 Detroit and depicts the emotionally fraught confrontations among a group of people living and working in a black neighbourhood at the height of jazz.

With stellar local cast and vocal and instrumental jazz composition, plus a tinge of romance, Paradise Blue is great for Valentine’s Day.

Tickets cost R150 and are available from Webtickets or at the Market Theatre.

For more information visit markettheatre.co.za

Stay at home

Great night for Beck’s Cuvée

Clive is Graham Beck’s most exclusive Cap Classique yet. It represents the very pinnacle of their specialised craft and is testimony to their reputation as a world-class producer of méthode champenoise style wines.

This prestige cuvée embodies the Graham Beck pursuit of the perfect bubble and it really shows. This is a complex, balanced, powerful, yet elegant cap classique with ripe citrus aromas supported by apricot, apple and toasted almond nuances.

The palate starts off with flavours of fresh and zesty citrus, developing into richer, fleshy yellow stone fruit and nutty notes. The piercing acidity, complex texture and delightfully small bubbles create a taste experience which leaves the palate begging for more.

The exclusive MCC is available at good bottle stores and winecellar.co.za

It sells for R750 to R850.

Share a bite

South African cookbook maven Errieda du Toit’s latest book Share: A Century of South African Community Recipes is a treasure trove of South African recipes – perfect inspiration for a home-cooked Valentine’s Day meal.

A wonderful start could be a Minty Cucumber Salad that will pair well with a bottle of MCC (page 111), a lovely main course of a three-ingredient Chutney Chicken (page 22) and why not end the evening with everyone’s favourite Peppermint Crisp Tart (page 24).

And the best news – the book is a perfect gift as well.

“Share” is available at all good bookstores for R350

Big and small budget

Everything fits like a mosaic

Few restaurants boast the pure romance of Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient. Combining an art gallery with plates of food so intricate and delicate, the whole experience is a tapestry for the senses.

The current seasonal menu Sakura is a perfect menu to celebrate life and summer. Booking is essential, and if you can’t get one in the month of love – just the booking is a gift in itself.

To view available dates visit restaurantmosaic.com

Perfect Portuguese

Fancy a bit of Portuguese steaks, seafood and other classics this Valentine’s? Then the Calisto’s chain of authentic Portuguese restaurants are worth a visit.

Boasting over 20 years’ experience, Calisto’s specialises in mouth-watering seafood, the best chicken you’ll ever find, as well as beautiful meat cuts and an all in all amazing dining out experience that will bring you back time and time again.

Once only situated in the south of Johannesburg, you can now find the restaurant throughout SA.

To find a restaurant near you visit calistos.co.za

