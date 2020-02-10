A guide to Valentine’s Day escapes 2020

But fret not. If you’re in SA’s major cities there’s more than enough time to plan the perfect escape. A romantic one too.

Johannesburg

Café del Sol Botanico

Get your best love game on at Café del Sol Botanico. Prosecco on arrival followed by a great four-course menu priced at R850 per person. An à la carte menu will also be available featuring specials of the day.

For more information visit cafedelsol.co.za

Four Seasons The Westcliff

Head for the hills to Four Seasons The Westcliff where the hotel is indulging an entire weekend to Valentine’s Day.

The culinary teams from both View and Flames restaurants have crafted special menus to delight the romantic in all of us. From brunch, sunset cocktails to dinner, Four Seasons has you covered.

For more information visit viewrestaurant.co.za or flamesrestaurant.co.za

The Peech Boutique Hotel

Chef Freddie Dias brings Mediterranean passion to the new Basalt restaurant at The Peech. It’s a sure win!

For more information visit thepeech.co.za

Silverstar Casino

If you are 60 years or older, Silverstar Casino has an epic list of fantastic offers specially put together for you – because you can’t retire from having fun.

Get 20% off your treatments at Soulstice Day Spa every Tuesday. Then make an appointment at Nix Hair Bar and get a lady’s cut and blow for R200 or a gent’s cut for only R100 every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Still not feeling pampered enough? This will do the trick! Get a fabulous 50% off your Silverstar hotel stay from Sunday to Thursday.

A-ha Live

A-ha will bring their global Hunting High and Low Live tour to Cape Town on 14 February at the Green Point A Track and to Johannesburg on 15 February at Marks Park, Emmarentia.

In Jozi, fans can look forward to a music-packed afternoon with Ard Matthews, who will perform some of his classic solo hits and tracks from Just Jinjer, along with Absinthè, James Deacon and Werner Bekker for an unforgettable live show.

Take your loved ones and friends to this once-in-a-lifetime musical journey. Tickets are on sale now, and general access tickets are R595 and Golden Circle tickets R895 per person.

For more information visit breakoutevents.co.za

Voodoo Lily Café

Are you looking for that European style café experience under the stars? Situated in the gorgeous suburb of Birdhaven, Voodoo Lily has crept into the hearts of its local community.

This Valentine’s Day you will arrive to a Hendrick’s cocktail welcome drink, followed by your option of starter which includes crispy calamari, chicken livers, or beet and parmesan salad.

Main options include chicken and wild mushroom risotto, 28-day dry aged rump or Voodoo’s famous gnocchi broccolini followed by a choice of chocolate brownies or pears poached in red wine for dessert all for only R325 per person.

Pretoria

Association of Arts

On Valentine’s Day, the Pretoria Arts Association opens their exhibition dedicated to the revered figure, Saint Valentine.

One can hardly imagine more romantic surroundings for celebrating love than artworks depicting this most special human emotion. And what better Valentine’s gift than a painting or a sculpture?

The exhibition will be opened by artist and curator Gordon Froud on Valentine’s Day at 7pm. It will run until 3 March.

Cape Town

Bocca

Serving authentic easy Italian cuisine, this owner run eatery is famous for its delectable dishes bursting with flavour and indulgent cocktails.

Try the Pasta alla Norma – eggplant, tomato sauce, basil, mint and cacioricotta cheese – as you enjoy the sultry buzz of the city and la dolce vita with your loved one.

For more information visit bocca.co.za

Blanko

Ensconced in the verdant gardens of The Alphen Boutique Hotel in Constantia, enjoy a three-course menu crafted by smart Chef Amber May Deetlefs. Priced at R320 per person.

Tip: Start celebrating your love with cocktails in the intimate setting at Incognito Bar’s cocktail lounge.

For more information visit blanko.co.za

Bobo’s

This down to earth eatery on Beach Road, Mouille Point where everyone knows your name is casual coastal chic.

Get down to business by ordering a svelte three-course menu including oysters and beef carpaccio for starters to grilled prawns, white fish nicoise and Parisian dumplings for mains and yumlicious dessert options. Priced at R320 per person.

For more information visit bobos.co.za

