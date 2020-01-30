Bongo Muffin, Ami Faku, Prime Circle and many more to perform at Joburg Day

Huawei Joburg Day in the Park is set to kick off the 2020 South African music-festival calendar in high spirits with a cultured experience that will take place on Saturday, 16 May at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens in Emmerentia.

Legendary bands Bongo Muffin and Prime Circle, and new age sensation Ami Faku, are among the local music stars confirmed to perform at this exciting family day of sound.

Following the successful Huawei Joburg Day in the Park events since 2017, the 2020 show will boast a contingent of 10 local artists.

The festival will feature an array of musical genres, from the upcoming Afro-pop soul musician Ami Faku to the rock electro sounds of Jesse Clegg, while BET best international new act winner Sho Madjozi will share the stage with acclaimed Kwaito music group Bongo Muffin.

Indie singer-songwriter Josh McDonald, better known as Jeremy Loops and Halley Rey, add flavour to the line-up.

Huawei Joburg Day in the park has become a major showcase of excellence in the South African music industry and gives fans a chance to support and experience their music icons in a live environment.

947 station manager Thando Makhunga said: “Every year, thousands of music fans join us in a beautiful Joburg park to have an epic party and we up the ante with an A-list line-up and 2020 will be no different. We’re especially excited to welcome the legendary Bongo Maffin to the Huawei Joburg Day stage for the very first time as well as familiar favourites Jeremy Loops, Sho Madjozi, Prime Circle, Black Motion and DJ Kent.”

Tickets to the Huawei Joburg Day in the Park are available on TicketPro priced from R150 – R1200

Ticket prices:

Early Bird – R250.00

Family package (2x adults; 2x kids) – R900.00

General Access – R350.00

Kids (ages 3-12) – R150.00 under 3 enter free of charge

Package of 4 – R1200.00

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.