Iconic Table Mountain goes green

South Africa is home to some of the most beautiful landmarks, yet all take a back seat to the majesty that is Table Mountain. Ranked one of the new seven wonders, it is a world heritage site, thanks to its abundance of fynbos and flora, and the cable car has always been the most popular way to get up there. It provides a world-class service to tourists, explorers, selfie takers and lovers of nature. The five-minute ride offers 3600 views, thanks to the cableway’s rotating floor.

The summit is the highest point of the Table Mountain nature reserve, where initiatives have ensured the creation of a green tourist hotspot. Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (running the tourist spot) has sent 70% less waste to landfills while increasing recycling by 200%. Media manager Colette van Aswegen said: “Our waste strategy is to reduce the amount produced so that there is less to recycle and less sent to landfill. Our mantra is reduce, reuse, recycle.

“We have special ablution facilities at the top station. These recycle water from one central tank and from the hand basins, bringing the use per visitor down to just 0.25 litres.

“Environmentally friendly chemicals are added to the tanks to help with the breakdown of the waste water before it is transported to the lower station via a special tank attached to the cable car. At the lower station it is fed into the municipal sewer,” Van Aswegen says.

The Table Mountain Cafe has dramatically reduced the use of glass, soft drink cans and plastic bottles. Environmental education is equally important on the mountain. The cable car is a lovely destination on sunny days and when Table Mountain is draped in its tablecloth.

Explore the mountain when it’s misty

Tourists might feel Table Mountain’s appeal is the fabulous views of the Cape Town city bowl and wouldn’t dare hike or take the cable car up in these conditions. They are wrong. Except that lines waiting to ride the cableway are shorter, the mountain top and walking paths won’t be littered with visitors, meaning there is ample time to explore the beauty. The mist also creates an incomparable experience, where not being able to see the bottom of the mountain creates the illusion of floating. Indeed, a misty Table Mountain is heaven on earth. Be sure to visit Table Mountain Cafe, which is prepared for nippy weather. They will fire up the heaters, while you, perhaps, sip a glass of wine.

Things to take when it’s misty

It gets quite cold, so be sure to take an extra jacket or rain coat.

There are informative boards along pathways, so take the time to read them, but take a rag or cloth to wipe away the water that gathers on the boards when it’s misty.

Wear takkies, boots or hiking shoes, not flip-flops or sandals.

Explore the mountain in clear weather

Clear weather means Table Mountain will flirt with you with its natural beauty. It also lends itself well to taking a one-way cable car trip up or down, and hiking the other way. The hiking trails are steep, but more than manageable for most adults. However, kids will struggle. The top features magnificent vantage points to take in the landscape that surrounds the Mother City – and take a few R5 coins to make use of the binoculars installed at some of the viewing spots.

Things to take when it’s sunny

Sunscreen is a must, even in winter.

If you’re only using the cableway, flip-flops are adequate to explore the mountain.

Hikers should take drinking water along and wear boots because takkies might not cut it.

