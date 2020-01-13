Live events coming to town in 2020

WWE Live

The wrestlers from WWE will return to South Africa in April. At the matches fans will see their favourite Superstars including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, The OC, Ricochet, Aleister Black and more.

“We are excited to return to South Africa and present four action-packed live events for our passionate fans in the region,” said Stefan Kastenmuller, WWE senior vice-president and general manager.

“Fans can look forward to experiencing a night of family-friendly entertainment that will create lifelong memories.”

Each week, WWE’s flagship programmes Raw and SmackDown air live in South Africa exclusively on SuperSport. SuperSport also airs WWE’s monthly pay-per-view specials including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.

Kiss

After an epic and well documented 45-year career that launched an era of rock-n-roll legends, Kiss launched their final ever tour in 2019. 2019 saw sold out Kiss shows across the globe with arguably the greatest show ever!

The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the End of Road Tour will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a New York location yet to be named.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, Kiss has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, have said this tour is devoted to the millions of Kiss Army fans.

“All that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums. This will be the last chance for those who haven’t seen us.”

The band will perform at the TicketPro Dome on July 25.

A-ha

Pop supergroup A-ha will bring their Hunting High and Low live tour to Cape Town and Johannesburg on February 14 and 15.

In 2018, their MTV Unplugged tour proved that their songs could be given new settings and remain as alive and as impactful as ever.

Now, pushing even further, they are announcing that their A-ha Play Hunting High and Low live tour will be different from anything they have previously undertaken.

Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket, and Pål Waaktaar-Savoy will be performing new and old, familiar and less-familiar songs, as well as the ten songs off their 1985 debut album Hunting High and Low in the running order of the original release.

For more information visit breakoutevents.co.za

Cape Town Jazz Festival

The award-winning Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) will be celebrating 21 years of bringing the best of jazz to the Mother City, on March 27 and 28 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The festival boasts the greatest names in jazz and jazz-related music from both South Africa and internationally, having hosted 2,649 musicians over the past 20 years.

Alongside world-class performances, the CTIJF has also allowed the next generation of talent to grow through their robust Sustainable Training and Development programme.

Through the programme, 2,451 pupils have participated in the Music and Careers workshops and 4,000 students have attended the Master Classes, allowing them to tap into the knowledge of musical legends at the CTIJF over the last 13 years.

In the spirit of making the world’s finest jazz accessible to the Cape Town community, the CTIJF has held its annual Free Community Concert for the public for the last 12 years.

To date, over 162,000 people have experienced the rich legacy of jazz music at these concerts, held on Greenmarket Square.

(Compiled by Adriaan Roets)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.