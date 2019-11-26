MTV x Strongbow Big Picnic announces its full 2019 line-up

Hundreds of music lovers are in for a treat as MTV Africa, in partnership with Strongbow, takes over Johannesburg’s iconic monument, Old Park Station, with a blazing local music line-up of African artists for the Strongbow MTV Big Picnic 2019 on Saturday, November 30 2019.

The second edition of the picnic, hosted in association with 947, promises to bring a diversely rich inner-city experience at the urban oasis transformed Old Park Station.

The event will infuse food and fashion with some of the best local artists in music, including previously announced acts Kwesta, Shekhinah, Black Motion, Morafe, Ami Faku, Langa Mavuso, Dbn Gogo, and DJ Radix.

“Music and culture is the heartbeat of everything MTV, this is why the Strongbow MTV Big Picnic resonates with local audiences. Music lovers are set for an amazing experience with a cool mix of hip hop and eclectic sounds in a refreshed inner-city setting,” said Monde Twala, Vice President of MTV, MTV Base and BET at Viacom International Media Networks Africa in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with MTV again and bring attendees a strong line-up of artists in an unforgettable location. Strongbow’s ability of bringing to life the Power of Nature to Refresh means that the Strongbow MTV Big Picnic serves up a unique event which is sure to invigorate the senses,” added marketing manager for cider brands at Heineken South Africa Lance Dodgen.

Hosted by Kim Jayde and Nomalanga Shozi, the Strongbow MTV Big Picnic will host up to 1,400 patrons using the secure parking facilities allocated at the Newtown Junction Mall.

Guests will take a minute walk across to the Old Park Station where they will be accredited and allocated tags that grant them access to the cashless services for food and beverages. This includes three bars and up to 10 food stalls at the venue.

At just R250 per entry ticket, patrons will receive two Strongbow beverages on arrival at the urban oasis transformed Old Park Station venue and enjoy a tailored 360-experience from 2pm till 2am CAT.

