Castle Lite and Ayanda MVP reveal the Republic Of Extra Cold line-up

Castle Lite and the Republic of Extra Cold’s Minister of Beats, Ayanda MVP announced the much-anticipated line-up of performers set to grace the stage at the coolest place to be this summer on December 28 2019.

This year, The Republic of Extra Cold is taking its citizens on an unforgettable journey to make this a summer like no other, and to deliver on that, the Minister of Beats has put together a line-up that will take things to subzero temperatures.

Ayanda herself will lead the charge of performers come December 28 when she takes to the decks and shows exactly why she is the Minister of Beats.

Holding it down for the Hip-Hop heads alongside Ayanda MVP will be the 2019 Minister of Drip, Boity Thulo, as well as Youngsta CPT and DJ Lyle.

Serving up the coldest summer House, Gqom and Amapiano hits will be renowned hit-maker, DJ Zinhle and radio superstar, DJ Loyd.

And finally, citizens whose summer anthem is a mashup of Dance and Electro music will feel right at home as Das Kapital, Pascal & Pearce, and Gremlin SA take things to subzero temperatures on stage.

The President of the Republic of Extra Cold, Pearl Thusi has given her stamp of approval and is all set to make this, the coolest place to be this summer.

“I am super excited about this incredible line-up that the Republic of Extra Cold has put together. I think that all our citizens are going to have an extraordinary time at the Republic of Extra Cold and I personally cannot wait to be there and jam to everyone’s set,” she said in a statement.

“It is a line-up that will cater to our citizen’s diverse taste in music and we believe that this will certainly be the coolest place to be this summer. We are also proud of the rest of our Ministers for their tireless efforts in ensuring that citizens have the time of their lives,” added Castle Lite Brand Director Silke Bucker.

The Republic of Extra Cold is the coolest place to be this summer, and will take place on December 28 2019 somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean (off the coast of Cape Town). Tickets are selling fast, but citizens still have a chance to purchase their tickets at castlelite.co.za.

