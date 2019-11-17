Consider having a jol in Maputo and Victoria Falls

Millennials have been in an odd predicament for some time. Certainly, too mature to join the teeny-boppers at Plett Rage or Margate, they are often far too young to find allure in bird hides and caravans. Lately, however, the tides have turned and a generation of passport holders can easily cross the border into Mozambique or Zimbabwe for tailor-made, quick getaways.

Go to these lively places now, and there’s a new generation that likes hassle-free trips which provide perfect Instagram fodder. Maputo nights If you’ve been to Maputo lately, you will know about its thriving nightlife. Bars, pubs, restaurants, beaches and tourist spots are filled with cosmopolitan revellers. It’s no longer just countrymen going through the border for a night of dancing at Coconutz – the infamous spot where South Africans found joy without fear of passbooks.

Just a few hours’ drive from Johannesburg and Pretoria, Maputo is an urban beach breakaway like no other. It’s simple to plan a night on the town – companies like Dana Tours offer nightlife excursions – but you can do it yourself. At Southern Sun Maputo, you get the best of both worlds. The beachfront hotel offers a generous infinity pool to cool off during the day before shuttling you to the buzzing streets.

Start your night in the Polana Cimento district on Avenida Julius Nyerere, where you find an eclectic mix of eateries and bars. The strip is home to places like Mundo’s, Restaurant el Greco and Guilty Gin and Sushi Bar – a particularly favoured hotspot among Maputo’s glamorous. Follow the noise – many of the venues have live performances.

After a night safari, another popular Maputo activity is a ferry or boat ride to the islands. Xefina Island is a particularly good option if you want to miss the crowds. Here you’ll find serenity, warm ocean waters and some time to reflect. Fall for Victoria By no means a sleepy town, Victoria Falls is a tourist paradise. Of course, the main attraction is the waterfalls, a natural wonder that has mesmerised humans for years, but around town, a number of bars and restaurants await you with ice-cold Zambezi beer.

Most hotels offer shuttle services to town from where you can explore on foot. There are shopping options, but if you want an afternoon treat, follow the rail tracks to the Victoria Hotel for high tea. Afterwards explore some of Victoria Falls’ restaurants. A favourite is the Boma, just a few kilometres from town. It shares premises with Victoria Falls Safari Club, the luxurious Victoria Falls Safari Suites, self-catering Lokuthula lodges and the four-star Victoria Falls Safari Lodge.

The Boma offers a cultural experience, starting with you having to wear a kitenge (sarong). You’ll be treated to buffet-style dining while enjoying traditional dance and storytelling, culminating in a drumming show with everyone in the 60-seater dining area taking part. The deck at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge comes alive just before 1pm when hundreds of vultures descend for lunch. Zimbabwean vultures aren’t yet protected and they are being poisoned by poachers. These incredible birds that quietly wait until exactly 1pm when they’re fed, have a dignity you can’t help but admire.

Fastjet has daily flights to Victoria Falls.

