Experience French culture at the Alliance Française of Joburg

The Alliance Française is a nonprofit organisation that aims to promote the French language and culture around the world, but has its roots in sharing new experiences.

November boasts a melting pot of fantastic events in Johannesburg. Most of these events are free, so you can save a little money for your Christmas kitty.

DibuKids: Story time with Lucille Novat

When: November 16

Time: 10.30am

Join storyteller Lucile Novat, who will tell stories taken from books at Dibuka (a multimedia library at the institute), creating a poetic and interactive experience in both French and English for children aged 3 to 7. Entrance is free.

DibuKlub: High Life

When: November 20

Time: 7pm

The second Wednesday evening movie of the month is High Life (2018). Directed by Claire Denis, this film tell the story of a father and his daughter who struggle to survive in deep space where they live in isolation. Entrance is free.

Beaujolais Nouveau launch

When: November 22

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Go taste the freshly arrived Beaujolais Nouveau, a famous French red wine always released at the end of November each year. It is the most popular vin de primeur, fermented for just a few weeks before being released for sale on the third Thursday of November.

The current release practice is to ship the wine ahead of the third Thursday of November, and release it to the local markets just after midnight local time

It’s an evening of wine tasting and great music for a festive ambience. Tickets for students and members of the Alliance Française are only R80 and can be purchased at reception. For the general public tickets are R100. Find your tickets online at Webtickets.

Open day: Summer market and garden concert

When: November 30

Time: 10am to 4pm

Alliance Française’s last open day of the year happens this morning. You will be able to re-register for classes and bring your friends and family to try a placement test for courses on offer.

There will also be exhibitors. The day will culminate in a free jazz concert at 3pm.

