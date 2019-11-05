How to have the ultimate hassle-free day out in Joburg

Read on to discover why November 23 can be the perfect summer day in the City of Gold with a free 10km trip with Good Fellas, copious amounts of gin and sparkling wine, and some of the world’s best folk and indie music. Flashback to March 2019, Ed Sheeran had one of the most successful concert tours from an international act in South Africa. His two-night residency at the national stadium had an estimated 135,000 screaming fans at his feet. So successful was his stint at the Calabash, his opening act Passenger proved so popular that he booked the TicketPro...

Flashback to March 2019, Ed Sheeran had one of the most successful concert tours from an international act in South Africa. His two-night residency at the national stadium had an estimated 135,000 screaming fans at his feet.

So successful was his stint at the Calabash, his opening act Passenger proved so popular that he booked the TicketPro Dome for his first tour to South Africa.

Passenger (real name Michael Rosenberg) is bringing his full live set to the country this month.

His love for South Africa was apparent when Table Mountain became the setting for his music video Helplessly Lost – and his first stint at TicketPro Dome will include a bevy of tracks from his latest album “Sometimes It’s Something, Sometimes It’s Nothing At All”.

But what will sweeten the deal for audiophiles on the day is that Passenger’s unique voice and lyrics will be supported by Gregory Alan Isakov.

Except for being South African-born, Isakov is one of the world’s leading folk and indie-pop musicians. His latest album, “Evening Machines”, is a journey into moody, lyrical music that’s actually quite transcendent.

It’s a rare opportunity to see two musicians, possibly the leaders in their individual genres, headlining one venue. But before catching some of the best music (and one of the last big concerts in Johannesburg for 2019), you need libation, correct?

As luck would have it, the Wade Bales Cap Classique and Gin Affair takes place on November 23 and 24 at Southern Sun Rooftop Terrace Bar in Hyde Park.

A golden highveld sunset, more than 40 of South Africa’s premium MCC’s (all made in the traditional methode champenoise style) and up to 70 craft and international gins to taste – this is the ultimate preamble to what is sure to be an unforgettable music experience.

But it’s not just about getting a buzz. The MCC and Gin Affair also features local gin producers who will be on hand with a mountain of knowledge, as well as six fresh oysters upon entry. The ticket price covers unlimited tastings as well.

The good news is, the boozy affair takes place from 3pm to 7pm, leaving you an hour to get to the TicketPro Dome.

Isokov will start his set at 8pm, followed by Passenger at 9pm.

And getting to the Dome can be worry-free this time. First-time Good Fellas users get a free 10km trip when using the code for the MCC and Gin Affair.

Considering the TicketPro Dome is just shy of 13km from Hyde Park Corner, you get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s also a great way not to splurge on drinks at the venue, which can be a lot pricier than a single ticket to the sparkling wine and gin extravaganza at Hyde Park.

Great music, good drinks and a safe hop from one venue to another – November 23 truly could be the best day out in Johannesburg to end the year.

Passenger live at TicketPro Dome

• There are still some front floor, front side, middle floor and back floor seating available

• Tickets sell for R400 to R685 from Computicket

• Doors open 6pm

Wade Bales Cap Classique and Gin Affair

• The Affair takes place November 23 from 3pm to 7pm and November 24 from 1pm to 5pm at Southern Sun Hyde Park Rooftop Terrace Bar

• Tickets are R380 per person and include a champagne flute, unlimited tastings of all bubbly and gin products showcased on the day, as well as six fresh oysters.

• Additional food options will be on sale.

