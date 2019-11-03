Kirstenbosch Gardens: contribute by using this green haven for runs or walks

Tourists flock to Cape Town for a myriad reasons. Aside from the pristine beaches, Table Mountain and lazy afternoons in nearby winelands, tourists and residents alike seem to value fitness focused activities. You can’t spend a day in the Mother City without seeing a variety of runners, cyclists, para-gliders, hikers and walkers. And for this I blame Cape Town’s natural beauty.

Spending time outside is easy if you have something beautiful to look at. Many of these activities are also free, which is great for your pocket. But what if you could play a significant role in promoting biodiversity, have your sporty fun and help finance the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi)? Get out your wallet and head to the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

Not that a visit to Kirstenbosch will make any sort of dent on your monthly budget. Adults pay only R75, students R40, children between the ages of six and 17 pay R20 and children under six can enter for free. Sanbi plays an important role in promoting, maintaining and researching South Africa’s green lungs. Kirstenbosch is internationally recognised as one of the world’s best botanical gardens. But while it’s the envy of other countries, it does need support in various capacities.

One of the best ways South Africans can help is to enjoy the gardens and migrate their fitness activities to the eastern slopes of Table Mountain. The 36-hectare garden is part of a 528-hectare estate that forms part of Table Mountain Nature Reserve. It’s easy to spend an entire day at the botanical gardens thanks to it’s cafes and restaurants. You can walk one of the many nature trails then enjoy the lush gardens without taking a full backpack. Trails are varied, and each offers its own challenges.

Yellowood trail

This trail is about 3km and offers a moderately challenging walk. It’s one of the most picturesque trails in the gardens thanks to the Skeleton waterfall. The trail starts and ends a stone’s throw from the fragrant garden and the route features countless Yellowoods, one of the native tree species in the garden. The route can be steep, but older children will be able to cope with it takes just under two hours to complete Yellowood Trail.

Silvertree trail

This challenging trail is almost 8km and goes in a circle around the entire Kirstenbosch estate. The route is not too daunting, but the distance won’t suit younger children. It takes three hours to walk the entire trail, which features the odd climb. Have a camera handy as it offers panoramic views across the Cape Flats to the Hottentots Holland Mountains and False Bay.

The garden

Kirstenbosch is home to an almost complete collection of cycads, which are prominently on display at the Cycad Amphitheatre. There are also rock gardens and numerous themed gardens that can be explored. And don’t forget to walk on Boomslang, the fabulous canopy walkway. It’s possible to jog on the pathways around the garden – and they have great uphill and downhill challenges if you prefer running over climbing. It’s a great way to take a break from running at popular fitness spots, such as the Sea Point Promenade.

