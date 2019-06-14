Prime Fest is back with an almost unbelievable line-up

Johannesburg rock music enthusiasts will be delighted to hear that the preliminary lines ups have been announced for this year’s Prime Fest music and lifestyle festival. Set to take part at Casalinga in Muldersdrift the, now annual, fest will deliver a powerhouse line up of some of South Africa’s biggest bands including Prime Circle, The Parlotones, Just Jinjer, Jack Parow, Freshlyground, Mango Groove, Wonderboom and Shut Up It’s Sunday, with “several more acts” still yet to be confirmed.

Taking place on the 5th of October 2019, fans still have plenty of time to get tickets and prepare themselves. We got a chance to chat to one of the members of the host band Prime Circle’s bassist, Marco Gomes to ask him just why they are organising their own festival.

What is the motivation behind you, stepping out from behind the instruments to create a festival of your own?

We’ve always wanted to do a festival, just felt right in the evolution of things, we all started out in the crowds looking up at the grandeur of the bands and the stages, to headlining many festivals over the years so it just felt time to add to the variety of fests out there and finally pull the trigger.

Anyone who has paid attention to SA music for the last decade will be absolutely blown away by your line up. What did it take to secure all these top bands on one line up?

The line up this year is a bit more Rock orientated, and these acts all on one stage hasn’t happened before. It’s not the easiest thing to decide especially because there are so many good acts around. It’s also impossible to secure the acts all together on the same day with their busy schedules. We Love this line-up. There is no filler, only killer, so from the moment the gates open its “Go time”. I suggest people get there early.

As insiders who have seen many different festivals, what are the things you are bringing to Prime Fest to make it stand out above other events?

There is a saying “if bands are left to book the sound it will be ten times bigger than what’s actually needed “and that is exactly the case with Prime Fest. We always set out to make sure that the sound was huge! Experience of the stage for the music fan is paramount. We’ve pulled in the help of MGG sound and staging to make this a reality.

Tell us about the venue. Why did you choose it, and what do you think it has that other places don’t?

We chose Casalinga because it has amazing infrastructure, the people that work there have experience working with other festivals, it’s extremely close to the city and has a huge festival area. It’s also very easy to get in and out of, with lots of parking and you can even catch an Uber.

Which of the bands would you say you are personally looking forward to the most?

We are looking forward to the whole event, the line up is incredible. Iconic bands have agreed to play our festival and we are so honoured. This is going to be one for the books.

Tickets are available from Computicket and are staggered with early bird prices still valid for a few more weeks.

Early Bird (valid until 19 July):

R1100.00: VIP Access

R520.00: Covered Area

R300.00: General Access

20 July to 5 October:

R1250.00: VIP Access

R580.00: Covered Area

R365.00: General Access

R100.00: Children (3 to 12 years)

VIP Access includes a reserved table at Casalinga restaurant with a 3-course plated meal (antipasti starter platter for the table, a choice of 4 main course options and a dessert; wine on arrival and a bottle of water per table, concert ticket, fenced lawned area directly outside the restaurant for your enjoyment of the festival, bar facilities and restrooms. The covered area tickets include access to a covered area with a cash bar and bathroom facilities.

