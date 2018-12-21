Cape Town cat café: a treat for feisty feral felines

Cape Town’s coffee culture just got turned up a notch with the opening of its very own cat café aptly named Cat Heaven.

The epic café is a non-profit organisation, and all proceeds not used for cat food, grooming, and vet bills are donated to animal charities.

According to Nightjar travel magazine, Cat Heaven was started by Cape Town-resident Valerie Steinmann in June after returning from a two-decade travel stint. Asia was particularly inspiring to Steinmann, where cat cafés are a trendy norm.

However, most in Asia have special breeds roaming around, whereas Steinmann’s passion for rescue cats meant she took this idea and applied it to the feral cats of Cape Town. Thanks to Steinmann, 16 free-roaming cats and kittens now call Cat Heaven home.

ALSO READ: Feisty felines up for adoption at Sandton SPCA

Cat Heaven’s residents have an indoor play area full of stimulating toys and treats, as well as an outdoor area with a garden, fresh catnip, and a jungle gym.

Visitors to the café can enjoy a cup of coffee while petting cats that are also up for adoption.

People can also browse and shop for a good cause at Cat Heaven’s admirable gift shop.

Steinmann said many visitors were people who were unable to own a cat of their own. Cat Heaven gives them the opportunity to stock up on oxytocin.

All cats at Cat Heaven can also be adopted, giving cat lovers an opportunity to bond with a feline and take it home. All the cats are micro-chipped, insured, groomed, and bathed. And, because of the constant interaction with humans, they are friendly and very adoptable – provided humans adhere to Cat Heaven’s rules, including a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who wishes to cause harm or distress to the cats.

The café itself sells hot and cold beverages, cakes, cookies, biltong, and snacks to its human patrons. It also charges an entrance fee of R20 per hour, which goes towards looking after the cats to ensure they live their best life.

Cat Heaven operates at 35 Bright Street, Somerset West. For more information, call Valerie Steinmann on 083 357 2527, visit their Facebook page or their website.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.