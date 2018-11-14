Intel announces first 5G modem

Six months ahead of schedule, Intel has launched the Intel XMM 8160 5G modem, the chip that could potentially power 2020 iPhones.

Though it won’t be available until the second half of 2019, Intel has already revealed its new 5G modem, a chipset that will support all cellular standards from 2G up.

The Intel XMM 8160 5G modem was designed to optimize 5G connectivity to PCs, broadband access gateways, and phones, maybe even the rumoured 2020 5G iPhones. In any case, this model is predicted to be three to six times faster than current LTE modems supporting up to six gigabits per second.

This technology will “enable device manufacturers to design smaller and more power-efficient devices” while simultaneously providing connectivity for LTE and 5G devices. To further simplify device connectivity, the modem will support the emerging use of the millimetre wave band of spectrum as well as lower-frequency bands enabling higher speed wireless communication.

Despite most electronics giants working with Qualcomm’s 5G modems, Intel still managed to win over one of the biggest: Apple. If the modem is released and delivered as planned, 2020 iPhones will likely feature this modem exclusively, just as the iPhone XS lineup supports the Intel XMM 7560 chips.

The Intel XMM 8160 5G modem will start shipping sometime in the second half of next year, and commercial devices using the chipset are scheduled to be available in early 2020.

