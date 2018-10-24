AppDate: DStv jumps on music bandwagon

DStv JOOX

DStv is now offering Joox, a music streaming service owned by China’s Tencent, to DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact customers. In addition to streaming local and international artists, Joox allows one to switch to karaoke mode and create playlists.

Users can add up to four people to the service free. DStv Family, Access and EasyView customers can also log in to the free Joox service through the Joox App.

Cisco Security Connector

Cisco, in collaboration with Apple, has brought out Cisco Security Connector to protect users. The app gives enterprises and users overall visibility and control over their network activity on iOS devices. It also protects iPhone and iPad users from accessing malicious sites, and prevents viruses from entering a company’s network.

Diski Skills

The Goethe-Institut and augmented reality specialists Something Else Design Agency have created a new card game celebrating South African freestyle football culture and bring it alive through augmented reality.

Diski Skills is a quick card game, set in a South African street football scenario, showing popular tricks such as the Shibobo, Tsamaya or Scara Turn. It will be launched on October 27 at the Goethe-Institut.

Namola

Namola, supported by Dialdirect Insurance, is a free mobile safety app. Children in an emergency who need help activate the app and push a button.

Exhibid

Users swipe left for a painting that doesn’t appeal to them, or right for one they like. Once a piece is liked, one can bid on it. The bid is sent to the artist. If it’s accepted, the buyer pays via the app’s secure payment gateway and they are put in contact to make delivery plans.

