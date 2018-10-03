5 smartphones launching this October

Smartphone manufacturers have a busy line-up of handsets scheduled for unveiling in October 2018 with new devices from LG, Google, Huawei and OnePlus expected to break cover just in time for the holiday season.

October 3: LG V40 ThinQ

LG is expected to kick off October’s various smartphone presentations with its V40 ThinQ.

According to Korean website ET News, this handset could get as many as five cameras (two at the front and three at the back), evidently banking on its camera-phone capabilities to stand out from the crowd.

The phone is expected to be a 6.3-inch model and is tipped to get latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4 or 6GB RAM.

October 9: Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

A few days later, Google is expected to unveil its third generation of Pixel smartphones.

A host of leaks published on social media point to two handsets, with a 5.5-inch and 6.2-inch model, both with a Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB RAM.

As for the camera — a field in which Pixel 2 excels — Google is expected to stick with one camera on the back of the phone but two at the front.

October 10: Razer Phone 2

Just under a year after launching its first smartphone, Razer is gearing up to present another, once again designed with gamers in mind.

According to the AndroidHeadlines website, this too should be in line for a Snapdragon 845 processor, matched with no less than 8GB RAM. The 5.7-inch screen is again expected to have an exceptional refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, displaying up to 120 frames per second.

October 16: Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Like its rivals, Huawei has also fallen victim to various leaks about is upcoming Mate 20 Pro.

WinFuture spills the beans again, evoking a device with a 6.3-inch OLED screen, a Kirin 980 processor and a fingerprint reader on the back of the handset. Like the P20 Pro, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also expected to get three rear-facing cameras.

October 17: OnePlus 6T

According to MySmartPrice, another eagerly awaited smartphone, the OnePlus 6T, is expected to be the brand’s first handset to ditch the jack socket and the first to get a fingerprint reader built into the screen, like the Vivo Nex.

Otherwise, it’s tipped to get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6-8GB RAM.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.