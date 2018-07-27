 
menu
Digital Life 27.7.2018 03:55 pm

LinkedIn adds voice messaging function

AFP

The voice message system could also be used instead of traditional phone calls, which can be more intrusive.

LinkedIn is letting users communicate with contacts by recording and sending voice messages of up to a minute long.

According to LinkedIn, the function has been developed to help people communicate more quickly and easily, as rather than writing out a long text, they can simply record their voice, whether for giving an in-depth explanation or responding while multitasking, for example.

The voice message system could also be used instead of traditional phone calls, which can be more intrusive, since users can listen to messages and reply at their convenience.

LinkedIn users can now record and send voice messages. Picture: LinkedIn

The voice messaging system is easy to use. Simply tap the microphone icon in the mobile messaging keyboard, then tap and hold the record button that appears onscreen and release your finger to send. To cancel the message before sending, slide your finger away from the icon while holding it down.

The voice messaging function is available on the LinkedIn mobile app for Android and iOS. Messages can also be received and listened to via the web version.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Top tech companies argue against Trump travel ban 6.2.2017
Top 10 most overused ‘buzzwords’ on LinkedIn 11.12.2013
Kanye West hiring for clothing label 12.9.2013

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.