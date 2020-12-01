Mystery plant boxes are just the kind of positivity 2020 needs

Capetonian plant fanatic Saffron de la Rouviere has turned her plant hobby into a new business, Saffron’s Garden Plant Club.

Since February this year, De la Rouviere has taken advantage of SA’s new willingness to shop online and the wellness benefits of plants by creating a monthly mystery plant box subscription from her own garden.

This plant mom is the first to launch the monthly mystery plant box from Saffron’s garden.

She said plants had a way of connecting people and making them feel relaxed when entering their home or their office building.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, people have been forced to stay, and what better way to keep yourself occupied with a botanical beautiful box,” she said.

De la Rouviere said with her plant mystery box, she managed to connect with over a 1000 plant lovers across SA.

She said members never knew what they would get in the mystery box that gets delivered to them but they knew they would love the plant and related gifts because each month’s mystery was lovingly crafted by herself, costing R450 with delivery.

The objects inside the mystery box compliment a monthly theme inspired by De la Rouviere herself. For the month of December, the theme will be focused on Christmas, January’s theme will be about new beginnings, and for February, love will be the focus.

“I love giving gifts to people. Packing the mystery box with a surprise element in each one is so special to me. Some of the gifts include cookies in the shape of a plant,” she added.

See below an example of the mystery plant box from Saffron’s garden.

De la Rouviere says her home is filled with a range of different plants, both inside and outside. She says her daughter, Rose, who is two years old, has also developed a liking to plants and helps her water them.

“There is a sense of rewarding when you see a plant grow from its seed. Plants also add better quality to the air we breath and increase our mental stimulation.

“Having figured out how to safely deliver plants across the country means we can broaden the house plant buying market which, in turn, means more support for plant growers and all the small businesses that create products for the industry,” she said.

