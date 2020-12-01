CountdownToChristmas: Decoration ideas for a South African Christmas

Getting into the festive season usually starts with having your home looking festive and merry with lights and decor.

A Christmas tree is an integral part of this around any home. This year, our Countdown to Christmas has the best crafty decor ideas that are affordable and won’t exceed your budget.

A South African Christmas may not be as decorative as they are in the West but we still do it our way and in true festive spirit.

Our decor ideas will also freshen up any of your mainstay decorations, add some pizzaz of the green, red and gold around your home.

Decor items in video and the costs:

Multi-coloured tinsel R24.99, Crazy Store

Matte Tinsel in forest green or silver R29.99, MRP Home

Glitter-filled bauble in green, champagne or white R25.99, MRP Home

Glitter Sliver tree topper R29.99, MRP Home

Eucalyptus wreath R99.99, MRP Home

Vanilla scented candle R79.99, MRP Home

Star-shaped glittering bauble R29.99 MRP Home

Santa Trading 90CM Combo Tree Deal Green R169.99, Game

Glenart 20 Pk Crackers Bulk R159, Game

