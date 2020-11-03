PICS: Where Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida will be living

Newly crowned Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, 24, is being showered with gifts that come with winning the coveted title of most beautiful woman in the country.

In what has been a whirlwind two weeks, Musida has stepped into her new luxury apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg. Situated in Central Square, the apartment will be her home for a year as is the tradition of previous pageant winners.

Pictured in a stunning white suit, Musida was glowing as she stepped into her new home. What we could see was the styling of the home, with many dark natural tones, dark grey couches and grey pillows.





Central Square two-bedroom apartments start at R4.2 million and designed for modern living where luxury, privacy, security and convenience meet. In the heart of Sandton, it will be easy access for the stunner to enjoy the best dining and shopping experiences.

The spoils continued, Miss SA 2020 will be riding in style with a new Mercedes convertible C-Class unveiled on Tuesday.

