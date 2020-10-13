Struggling to stay productive by working from home? This might help

Research has shown that office workers tend to be more efficient with plants by their desk. But which ones should we choose? Let’s start with these three: jasmine has anxiety-lowering properties, aloe vera obstructs electromagnetic waves while the Snake Plant purifies the air.

> Jasmine

This tropical plant covered with white flowers is not only aesthetically charming, it also allegedly lowers anxiety and stress. If you haven’t finished setting up your home office yet, you may want to invest in this exotic tree… Scientific research published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry showed that the jasmine fragrance could affect nerve cells and stimulate rest. Frequently used in aromatherapy, jasmine essential oil is recommended for promoting sleep and relaxation. Other potted plants that may help lower your stress levels include lavender, basil, mint, and Areca palm trees for larger offices.

> Aloe Vera

Adopting an aloe vera plant could help counter the harmful effects of electromagnetic waves from computers, televisions and smartphones. Note that this tropical species loves light and sunshine, so make sure your office space is suitable. Moreover, aloe is a depolluting plant, reportedly absorbing 90% of formaldehyde in the air. Some people choose to grow aloe in their bedroom to help prevent insomnia.

> Snake Plant

The Snake Plant, also known as mother-in-law’s tongue or sansevieria, is an easy-to-look after house plant. It is liked for its air-purifying qualities, filtering chemicals, helping to remove benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and xylene from your house and office. Generally speaking, perennial plants are good choices for removing air pollutants and thus helping reduce headaches. Sansevieria does well in both bright and low-light areas.