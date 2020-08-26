You can stay in DJ Zinhle’s apartment by renting it on Airbnb

Have you ever wondered what the inside of your favourite celebrity’s home looks like? Or better yet, what it would be like to live in it?

DJ Zinhle is giving people the opportunity to experience exactly that after she announced her new home would be listed on Airbnb.

She took to Twitter to share some pictures of her luxurious apartment located in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The star bought her second home in May 2019 and used her home decor and furniture company, Jiyane Atelier, to decorate the place.

ALSO READ: DJ Zinhle‘s home is coming together…and it’s amazing

The stunning apartment features a kitchen, lounge, dining area, outdoor patio, swimming pool, ensuite bedroom, dressing room and kid’s playroom. Motorised patio blinds and living room curtains take it up a notch.

Now that all restrictions on inter-provincial travel have been lifted under Level 2 lockdown, countless fans have expressed their interest in staying at the lavish accommodation and can’t wait to make a booking.

And you can be one of the lucky people involved in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Zinhle stated that the property is ready to rent out and promised to share more details soon.

In the meantime, take a peek at her gorgeous home below:

@BasaniCleaners did an amazing job cleaning my apartment after the heavy renovations. It helps to have friends with dope businesses. ???????? pic.twitter.com/If4jSsGv7d — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 5, 2020





(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.