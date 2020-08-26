Celebs & viral 26.8.2020 01:19 pm

You can stay in DJ Zinhle’s apartment by renting it on Airbnb

Citizen reporter
DJ Zinhle. Image: Instagram

This is your chance to see how the rich and famous live.

Have you ever wondered what the inside of your favourite celebrity’s home looks like? Or better yet, what it would be like to live in it?

DJ Zinhle is giving people the opportunity to experience exactly that after she announced her new home would be listed on Airbnb.

She took to Twitter to share some pictures of her luxurious apartment located in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The star bought her second home in May 2019 and used her home decor and furniture company, Jiyane Atelier, to decorate the place.

The stunning apartment features a kitchen, lounge, dining area, outdoor patio, swimming pool, ensuite bedroom, dressing room and kid’s playroom. Motorised patio blinds and living room curtains take it up a notch.

Now that all restrictions on inter-provincial travel have been lifted under Level 2 lockdown, countless fans have expressed their interest in staying at the lavish accommodation and can’t wait to make a booking.

And you can be one of the lucky people involved in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Zinhle stated that the property is ready to rent out and promised to share more details soon.

In the meantime, take a peek at her gorgeous home below:


(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

