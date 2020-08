I am sure you will agree that being itchy is so utterly distracting. Scratch, scratch, scratch and some itches just don’t go away. Skin irritations can also cause your dog severe discomfort and having a dog consistently scratching is definitely not ideal for a tranquil home life. George, my black lab developed a skin irritation and couldn’t stop scratching. I decided to treat it with natural remedies to see whether I could get it under control. Although labs are water dogs, bathing is not one of George’s favourite things. I have to bribe him and dispense treats throughout the bath....

I am sure you will agree that being itchy is so utterly distracting. Scratch, scratch, scratch and some itches just don’t go away.

Skin irritations can also cause your dog severe discomfort and having a dog consistently scratching is definitely not ideal for a tranquil home life.

George, my black lab developed a skin irritation and couldn’t stop scratching. I decided to treat it with natural remedies to see whether I could get it under control.

Although labs are water dogs, bathing is not one of George’s favourite things. I have to bribe him and dispense treats throughout the bath. (If I think about it, George most probably has me well trained).

I decided to use one of Pawfect’s shampoo blocks of soap. It doesn’t create a lot of lather which makes rinsing George’s thick coat so much easier than trying to get rid of tons of soap suds. It also has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. I was super chuffed with the results… no itch!

I also found this natural remedy that you drizzle over their food. It contains rooibos, chamomile and spirulina with grape seed oil, which is brilliant for alleviating skin allergies for dogs. No more itching, scratching and skin irritation.

If your dog’s skin condition persists it is advisable to consult with your local vet and explore further root causes. Remember, just like humans, dog too can have food allergies.

Make sure you feed a good quality high protein diet. A fish protein-based food can be extremely beneficial for dogs with skin conditions.

Baz Luhrmann’s popular song from a few years ago begins with the words “Wear sunscreen. If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it. The long-term benefits of sunscreen have been proved by scientists.”

Little did I realise that this catchy advice not only applies to humans but is just as relevant to dogs with light coloured coats and very little hair.

Some dogs are more prone to skin problems. Apply sunscreen all over their tummies and noses to prevent skin cancer.

Sarah Swainson is the co-founder of Pawfect. For more information visit pawfect.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.