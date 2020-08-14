You could own a luxury cottage with stunning views of the Welsh countryside for just R115

A couple in the UK are conducting a worldwide competition to raffle off their quaint cottage and donating thousands of pounds to a charity supporting vulnerable children in the process.

One lucky winner is guaranteed to become the new owner of the luxurious two-bedroom property for just £5, which is about R115.

Ryan McLean and Katherine Jablonowska pledged to support The Children’s Society throughout the competition and have already donated £20,000 (R460,000) to the charity’s Emergency Coronavirus Appeal with a plan to raise thousands more.

Ryan, 41, a Canadian citizen, emigrated to the UK with his British wife Katherine, 33, in May 2018.

The couple purchased the picturesque property in North Wales that same year for £150,000 (R3.4 million) and have completely transformed it since then. Their renovations over the past two years have seen Cwellyn Cottage almost double in value as it’s now worth £290,000 (R6.6 million).

The husband and wife team took a break from their hospitality careers to lovingly renovate the Welsh barn, which dates back to the 1800s. Undertaking the renovations themselves meant they could focus on spending money on quality materials and fixtures as well as restoring original features dating back hundreds of years.

“We have put our heart and soul into restoring this cottage, and while it will be difficult to leave, this was the plan from the beginning. It was always meant to be someone else’s, and we are so excited at the thought of being able to change someone’s life, said professional chef Ryan.

“This could be an opportunity to get a foothold on the housing market as their new home, or the beginning of a holiday home business, an investment, or simply a place to spend some well-earned time away on vacation.

“Ticket sales have gone very well over the last three months and we are now delighted to be able to guarantee that one person will win our home. We have been overwhelmed by the response both locally and internationally.”

Hospitality manager Katherine added: “From the outset we knew we wanted to support a charity that helps children, especially considering the devastating impact coronavirus has had on the most vulnerable in our society.

“We’ve been blown away by the amount we’ve been able to raise so far and are passing on the donations every month. When the competition closes on 15 September 2020, we will also personally match every charity donation made throughout the competition.”

Joe Jenkins, director of engagement and income generation at The Children’s Society, said he was bowled over by the couple’s generosity and thanked everyone who entered the competition thus far.

“Every penny raised helps us in our mission to change the lives of some of the country’s most vulnerable children and young people.

“The lockdown has left many isolated at home and hidden from the view of professionals like teachers and social workers, and some at risk for the first time. They need our help now more than ever.

“Thank you to everyone raising much-needed funds for our work,” remarked Jenkins.

For more details on the competition and how to enter, visit www.cwellyndream.com

