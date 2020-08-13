Inside exclusive R22.5m state-of-the-art Cape Town apartment designed by KlûK CGDT

Malcolm Kluk and Christiaan Gabriel Du Toit are the creative force behind KlûK CGDT and three times past “AFRICAN Designers of the year”. For Malcolm and Christiaan, their label represents the culmination of two designers’ passion and the vision of bringing the African continent an international experience of fashion.

Kluk, who apprenticed under John Galliano, and Du Toit have had their designs worn by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Shakira and Kate Moss. The Ilkley development, which was Kluk and Du Toit’s first property addition to their design portfolio, is priced at ZAR 17.5m (£765,000) for Ilkley 1 and ZAR 22.5m (£983,000) for upper floor apartment Ilkley 2.

Located near the coast of Cape Town’s exclusive Atlantic Seaboard, it comprises of two three-bedroom luxury apartments, with panoramic views extending over both the Atlantic Ocean and the natural beauty of mountainous Signal Hill.

Built in 2018, every aspect of the modern property, from the kitten white walls to the bespoke terracotta tiles, has been designed by the pair.

With each property featuring three en-suite bedrooms, the apartments also offer air-conditioned ocean and mountain views, a private garden, a wood-burning fireplace and a seamlessly linked entrance hall and dining room.

Residents will also be able to enjoy state of the art plug-and-play home automation systems, an expansive terrace and an ocean or Signal Hill nature-reserve facing swimming pool.

The environmental impact of the apartments was a major consideration during the design process and as such, the pools are equipped with chemical-free filtration systems, while all the LED lighting is automated and water is supplied via efficient heat pumps. The orientation of the house is also designed to minimise heat loss in winter and to provide shade in the summer. The use of coffered slabs reduces the carbon footprint by using less concrete in the build.

Both apartments are also complemented by secure, undercover, off-street parking in a naturally ventilated landscape garage and elevators to all levels. The sale of the properties is being facilitated by London-based Montague Real Estate, a boutique real estate firm and private office specialising in complex global property investments and acquisitions.

Following recent international expansion, the facilitation of the sale represents Montague Real Estate’s first venture into the African luxury residential property market, with further projects in the pipeline for later this year.

Kluk said: “We’re really happy to be working with Montague Real Estate with their first project in Africa. These properties will offer a discerning buyer both style and substance, with the best that beautiful Cape Town has to offer.”

Thomas Balashev, founder and CEO of Montague Real Estate, said: “Ilkley is a truly unique development, the creation of Africa’s most exciting design talent, and a fantastic entrance for us to the South African market.

“Opportunities to work with properties and designers of this pedigree are so rare, so we are naturally delighted to be able to facilitate the sale of what is KLûK CGDT’s iconic vision in property form.”

