Mongrels, mutts, rescues, crossbreeds … call them what you like.

They come in all shapes and sizes, usually from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or rescue centre and as a rule, they make lovable pets.

They are mostly a happy mix of several species and come in for heaps of praise for their character, intelligence and wellbeing.

One of Pawfect’s clients, Pip, a little Schnauzer-cross-Highland terrier (and possibly a few more breeds) is an example of a crossbreed bursting with love, energy and intelligence.

Her owner says although she was not the most beautiful pup at the SPCA, she had the most character and was their instant choice.

At puppy school she was the only mixed-breed dog in her class, but the trainer was wowed by her intelligence and determination to be top dog.

If you’re buying a purebred dog, you need to do careful research on what diseases or disorders they are predisposed to.

Mixed breeds, according to most vets, are hardier, although they can still have a genetic disorder inherited from the purebred dog that is part of their mix.

If you’re looking for a loving, intelligent and low-maintenance pet, then go the mixed-breed route. You won’t be disappointed.

Sarah Swainson is the co-founder of Pawfect. For more information visit pawfect.co.za

