Who didn’t enjoy Walt Disney’s 1996 101 Dalmatians?

Every kid wanted to rush out and get their very own Dalmatian. And therein lies the problem.

Movie portrayals don’t always relate to reality. So many people rushed out to get Dalmatians based on the the “feel-good movie Dalmatian” and landed up with a high-energy dog that they did not understand.

Dalmatians are part of the utility group of dog breeds, alongside the Boston Terrier, Bulldog, Chow, French Bulldog, Japanese Spitz, Schnauzer and Poodle.

This group has some interesting members ranging from the wickedly smart poodles to the brawny powerhouse Bulldog.

Belinda Botle, the co-founder of Pawfect and expert trainer, explains that this group is also known as the magic mix of dogs who do not fit comfortably into other groups. It is a broad combination of big and small as well as short and long coats.

The majority of this group are companion dogs today, however, many have at some stage of the breeds’ development been classified as working dogs.

For example, Dalmatians were originally mainly used as carriage dogs in the early days because of their stamina and energy.

If you choose a dog from this group be prepared to do your homework on a specific breed, so you find the right dog for your family.

Dalmatians can be extremely striking, and people, especially kids, often gravitate to them for a cuddle.

Botle said that at Pawfect’s onlead walking events people learn to always ask permission before approaching an unfamiliar dog.

This is a valuable lesson to instil in your children: ask before you touch – no matter how cute the dog may look.

