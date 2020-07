Thanks to George, black Lab and CEO of Pawfect for offering some insight into loss and grief. Says George: To make it really simple we are part of your everyday life, most probably more than most, and so when we die the gap is just enormous. We watch you come and go; we feel your hands on our fur and love to see our humans smile. Those soft words whispered into our ears telling us how much they love us are the highlights of our day and the gems we treasure. We have been with you, whether silently sleeping on...

Thanks to George, black Lab and CEO of Pawfect for offering some insight into loss and grief.

Says George: To make it really simple we are part of your everyday life, most probably more than most, and so when we die the gap is just enormous. We watch you come and go; we feel your hands on our fur and love to see our humans smile.

Those soft words whispered into our ears telling us how much they love us are the highlights of our day and the gems we treasure. We have been with you, whether silently sleeping on our bed (or couch) in the corner or out with on an adventure with you.

You have watched us from puppyhood and then onto becoming grown-up dogs, and as we get older our pace of life slows, the sleeps get longer, and the joints get a bit more rickety but our love for you remains constant.

And then one day it is time to say goodbye, and for most of us this day just comes too soon.

Some humans feel the loss of their fur children really deeply. Others may not always understand this.

So let me explain it. For a dog, our humans are our world. When they walk through the door it’s like Christmas morning … every time (no matter how long you have been gone).

So go easy on those humans whose fur children mean the world to them. They have not just lost “a dog”. They have said goodbye to one of their closest friends, guardian and companion.

Sarah Swainson is the co-founder of Pawfect. For more information visit pawfect.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.