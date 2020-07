Each morning the sun rises and all creatures start to fill their day and find purpose. Now imagine you have no purpose, or you could not do what comes instinctively to you. This is the case for many domesticated animals. We have removed their purpose and this often leads to problems. You come home and discover your dog has eaten your favourite running shoes or annihilated your herb patch. Think back to when you executed something perfectly suited to your skillset. It feels rewarding, doesn’t it? This is why it is so important to understand the breed of your dog...

For example, the herding breeds are Border Collies, Australian Cattle Dogs, Australian Shepherds, Bernese Mountain Dogs and Corgis.

Belinda Bolte, Pawfect co-founder and dog trainer from 1-2-1 Puppy Training, says herders are spirited dogs with plenty of energy who enjoy the outdoors.

They need an active family keen on getting involved in active dog sports like agility, obedience, fly ball or sheep herding trials.

Dogs from the herding group are known for their ability to work with livestock. They have enough stamina to work all day in the field.

While these traits are very sought after on the farm, consider carefully before introducing them to a suburban setting.

You may find that your herding breed dog is now rounding up small children, cyclists and other pets and possibly even nipping at the ankles of guests.

However, when mental and physical needs are channelled correctly a herding breed can make an outstanding companion and devoted family friend.

These are highly intelligent breeds, who are easy to train and learn new things very quickly. They have a brilliant work ethic.

Sarah Swainson is the co-founder of Pawfect. For more information visit pawfect.co.za

