Four ways to lower your electricity bill this winter

The lockdown and resultant closure of many economic activities has affected jobs and salaries, consequently bringing financial strain to many households.

A study conducted by Statistics SA has revealed that around 33% of South Africans’ money is spent on housing, electricity and water.

In light of this data, Eskom has shared a few effective tips that homeowners can take to reduce their electricity usage this winter:

1. Switch off: The first and easiest way to reduce usage to switch off unnecessary lights. When buying light bulbs, consider fluorescent lamps and light-emitting diodes. These lamps use around 80% less energy and last eight to 15% longer than incandescent bulbs.

2. Hot water: boil enough water only for the number of cups of tea or coffee you are making. Make use of a hot water bottle to keep warm instead of an electric blanket.

3. Natural heat: be sure to take advantage of natural heat from the sun to keep your rooms warm during the day by opening your curtains.

4. Laundry: try not to wash your clothes at high temperatures unless you are required to do so. Most laundry detergents are designed to work effectively at around 30 degrees or lower.

