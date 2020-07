How do you choose the right dog for your family? The common saying “dynamite comes in small packages” holds true for terriers and toys. When choosing a dog, its size is a good consideration, especially if you are limited for space, but also be very aware of temperament. Terriers were originally bred as jacks of all trades. They were vermin catchers, hunters, guard dogs, farm dogs and family companions. High energy levels and inquisitive natures, combined with high prey drive can lead your “Snowy” into all sorts of adventures. Some you will approve of and others will be unsanctioned. Examples...

How do you choose the right dog for your family?

The common saying “dynamite comes in small packages” holds true for terriers and toys.

When choosing a dog, its size is a good consideration, especially if you are limited for space, but also be very aware of temperament.

Terriers were originally bred as jacks of all trades. They were vermin catchers, hunters, guard dogs, farm dogs and family companions.

High energy levels and inquisitive natures, combined with high prey drive can lead your “Snowy” into all sorts of adventures. Some you will approve of and others will be unsanctioned.

Examples of terriers include the Staffordshire bull terrier, fox terrier, Jack Russell terrier, bull terrier, Scottish terrier and West Highland white terrier.

Belinda Botle, Pawfect’s co-founder and expert trainer explains that terriers are often headstrong, need early socialisation and a positive training approach. Without a good foundation, terriers can become aggressive towards other dogs and may develop behaviour problems.

Toys include the Chihuahua, Havanese, Italian greyhound, miniature pinscher, Bichon Frise, Papillon and Yorkshire terrier.

Most were originally bred as companions. Some were bred as working dogs to control pests or as watchdogs.

Botle highlights that, due to the latter, you may need to learn to handle barking.

They respond well to training and enjoy exercise, especially walks to the local park.

These dogs are a good choice as companions for the elderly, but their small size doesn’t necessarily make them the right dogs for very young children.

They have gorgeous coats that require care, so make sure you have the number of a good groomer.

Sarah Swainson is the co-founder of Pawfect. For more information visit pawfect.co.za

