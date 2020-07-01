6 easy ways to reduce your electricity bill

Reducing energy consumption at home isn’t only good for the environment but also your wallet, especially during these trying times.

Mike Greeff, CEO of Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate, provides some easy tips to help you save energy and money:

Use LED lightbulbs

Traditional incandescent lightbulbs are the most common and least expensive but will cost you more in the long run because they’re power-hungry.

Switch to LED bulbs or compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) – they’re more expensive yet last longer, ultimately saving you money.

Greef also suggests cleaning your lightbulbs often to avoid using more power. This is because dusty lightbulbs provide less light which means you’re more likely to switch on more lights in your home.

Pay attention to your geyser

This energy-hungry appliance is responsible for up to 39% of monthly electricity bills.

Ensure that your geyser’s thermostat is set to 60°C and insulate the geyser by covering it with a blanket to rescue heat loss.

Greeff suggests installing a timer that switches the geyser on and off according to specific times to prevent the geyser from unnecessarily heating up water.

Switch off devices

Even if you’re not using your TV or phone charger, they still consume electricity just by being plugged in.

Switch off all devices and appliances at the wall when not in use to avoid unnecessary electricity usage and save 6% on your bill.

Buy energy-efficient appliances

Larger, older appliances such as fridges and washing machines aren’t generally energy-efficient so they actually use more electricity.

If you can afford it, upgrade a few of your appliances as newer ones come equipped with energy-saving capabilities.

Clean your vacuum cleaner regularly

When the dust bag on your vacuum cleaner is full, the suction power will be lower than usual, This results in the vacuum drawing more power to efficiently clean.

Empty the bag every time you use your vacuum cleaner to avoid this problem.

Wash laundry in cold water

Electricity is used to heat up the water when you wash your clothes on a warm cycle.

One of the easiest ways to save electricity is to use cold water instead. An added bonus is that cold water helps makes clothing last longer by preventing fading and shrinking.

