Cooking for you and your family for under R100

Many people’s pockets and budgets have been squeezed because of the Covid-19 lockdown and finding recipes and making meals that are budget-friendly can become difficult.

These one-dish recipes are under R100 and can feed families up to six, they are packed with nutrients, vegetables, and heartiness.

Corned beef and vegetable bake

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 potatoes, cut into small cubes

Salt and pepper to taste

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, grated

Sunflower oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

Half a bunch of spinach, chopped

1 x 300g can Bull Brand Corned Meat, cut into cubes

1 x 410g can tomato and onion mix

50g tomato paste

1ml (¼ tsp) ground nutmeg

4 baby marrows, sliced

1 green or red pepper, diced

4 spring onions, chopped

125ml (½ cup) breadcrumbs

125ml (½ cup) cheddar cheese, grated

Instructions

Cook the potato cubes in lightly salted water until tender. Drain and set aside. Fry the onion and carrot in a little heated oil until soft. Add the garlic and spinach and stir-fry until the spinach is soft.

Add the corned meat, tomato and onion mix and tomato paste, and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the nutmeg and season with salt and pepper to taste then spoon into a greased oven-safe dish.

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the potato cubes, baby marrow and diced red or green pepper and fry until soft. Add the spring onion and fry briefly then spoon all the vegetables on top of the beef mixture.

Combine the breadcrumbs and cheese and sprinkle over the vegetables.

Place the dish in a preheated oven at 180°C and bake until the vegetable topping is crisp and slightly browned.

Cheesy Bull Brand bake

Serves 6

Ingredients

6 slices bread, halved

1-2 onions, sliced thinly

2 red and green peppers, diced

125ml (½ cup) mushrooms or baby marrows, sliced

Sunflower or olive oil

1 x 300g can Bull Brand Corned Meat, cubed

250ml (1 cup) grated cheddar or feta cheese chunks

3 extra-large eggs

250ml (1 cup) milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Line a greased oven dish with the bread and set aside. Fry the vegetables in oil until soft. Stir in the corned meat and cheese and spoon on top of the bread.

Beat the eggs and milk together, season with salt and pepper, and pour over the filling. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes or until cooked through and then serve with a tomato salad.

Breakfast Bake

Serves 6-8

This is a local version of the popular British toad-in-a hole recipe (sausages baked in an egg batter). Perfect for sharing with the whole family.

Ingredients

4 cups of cake flour

10ml (2 tsp) salt

6 eggs

1 litre (4 cups) milk

30ml (2 tbs) parsley, chopped

Sunflower or olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 small green pepper, diced

1 small red pepper, diced

2 x 300g cans Bull Brand Corned Meat, sliced into thick strips

Instructions

First make the batter: place the flour, salt, eggs, milk, and parsley in a bowl and beat until smooth and without any lumps. Set aside to stand for 30 minutes.

Heat a little oil in a large saucepan and add the onions, garlic, and peppers and fry until soft. Add the can of Bull Brand Corned Meat and fry until slightly browned.

Place the meat mixture in a greased oven-proof dish and pour over the batter.

Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for about 45 minutes, or until the batter is puffed and a knife, when inserted into the batter, comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and serve with a tomato smoortjie or bread.

