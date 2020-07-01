This carrot cake recipe is so easy you will make it again

If you have a sweet tooth or are looking to make something spectacular quickly than this carrot cake recipe will hit the spot.

Carrot cake is often a firm favourite among cake lovers, with the texture of the nuts and carrots, combined with spicy cinnamon and nutmeg, contributing to its all-round goodness.

This recipe created by Private Hotel School graduate, Lorenzo Landauer is not only for the carrot cake lovers but soon to be lovers as well, and you won’t be in the kitchen for hours.

Ingredients:

2½ cups flour

1¼ cups oil

1¼ cups sugar

3 grated carrots

4 eggs

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons nutmeg

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ cup chopped pecan nuts

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180°C. Beat the eggs and sugar very well, then add the oil and beat again until blended. Sift all the dry ingredients into the mixture and mix, do not over mix. Combine the carrots and nuts and start to fold in the combined mixture.

Once the mixture is thick and combined, bake in a well-greased baking tin for 35 to 40 minutes.

Cool completely before icing.

Vanilla icing

125g Butter

125g Cream cheese

500g icing sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Instructions:

Cream the butter and icing sugar together until very stiff. Stir in the cream cheese and vanilla by hand. Begin to stir and mix well until it is combined and glossy.

Use a palette knife to spread the icing evenly all over the cake. Decorate with more pecan nuts or edible carrot decorations.

