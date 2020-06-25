WATCH: How to prevent your glasses from fogging up when wearing a mask

There have been some uncomfortable and maybe embarrassing moments for people who wear glasses recently as it has been mandatory to wear a mask when you going outdoors and fogging glasses can be an occurrence.

The reason why glasses fog when we wear a mask is fairly simple, GoodhouseKeeping reports that this happens when warm breath escapes from the top of the mask and lands on the cooler lenses of our glasses.

This creates condensation or fog.

So what is the trick to keep this from happening?

Dr Joseph J. Allen has given two methods he says actually work, and debunks another trick which the internet swears by:

Use a piece of tissue paper, fold it up and place it underneath the part of the mask that goes onto your nose. This will create a bit of damp air so the hot air won’t rise up and fog your glasses.

The second method might not be for most. Place a piece of surgical tape on top of the mask and on your face, this will create a seal in which the air won’t reach the top.

Debunked trick: clean your lenses using a bar of soap or dishwasher, this is believed to create a temperature layer.

If you need to see this in action, watch below:

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

