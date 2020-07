During our weekly Pawfect management meeting, my business partner and co-founder of Pawfect, Belinda Botle who is a dog training expert shared information about an extremely challenging dog that she had been working with. In her role as a dog trainer, she is often approached to assist with a dog or dogs who are exhibiting challenging behaviour. Sometimes it is the dog, but most of the time it is also the humans that need the training. Especially now, with so many people experiencing stress the dogs are picking up on these human emotions. One of our dogs is a deaf,...

During our weekly Pawfect management meeting, my business partner and co-founder of Pawfect, Belinda Botle who is a dog training expert shared information about an extremely challenging dog that she had been working with.

In her role as a dog trainer, she is often approached to assist with a dog or dogs who are exhibiting challenging behaviour.

Sometimes it is the dog, but most of the time it is also the humans that need the training. Especially now, with so many people experiencing stress the dogs are picking up on these human emotions.

One of our dogs is a deaf, partially sighted Great Dane, so I really understand challenging behaviour and appreciate that each dog is individual. However, sometimes these situations can be avoided.

Firstly, it is so important to take your puppy to puppy school for basic obedience training and socialisation.

Secondly, when you are considering getting a puppy or dog, seriously consider what breed will suit you best.

According to Kennel Union of SA, there are seven groups of dogs: gundogs, hounds, herders, toys, terriers and working dogs and utility.

Gundogs are labradors, retrievers, spaniels, pointers and weimeraners; and perfect for a family who loves to exercise.

Gundogs were originally bred to assist with hunting, some were bred to flush out or retrieve game, while others were bred to track game, keep it at bay and alert the hunter.

I need to stress that choosing the right breed for your lifestyle and family is really important.

Next week we will look at what dog might be the right choice for your family.

Sarah Swainson is the co-founder of Pawfect. For more information visit pawfect.co.za

