Remember to vaccinate your pets against rabies

Due to popular demand, we put George, our black labrador and chief executive of Pawfect, in the hot seat while discussing the importance of the annual rabies jab.

We descend on the vet in chaos. It’s that time of year again, our annual shots!

This is a military operation that involves Mom (Sarah) bundling (bribing) us all into the car and then descending on our vet in a flurry of activity.

Mom has to ensure we have the last booking of the day to make sure we don’t eat a cat or sit on a small Yorkie.

I am, however, pleased to report that, despite the odd mishap (I tried sneaking a nibble from one of the Pets Treats baskets), all went well and our favourite vet’s practice is still in one piece.

On a more serious note, keeping up with pets’ shots is important.

As some humans will be aware, the rabies crisis is very real! Dogs and cats need to be vaccinated every year.

He says: “An infected cat or dog only needs to scratch you to transmit the rabies virus.”

If there is a nip or scratch from a dog or cat you are not familiar with:

• Insist on seeing documentation, do not just take someone’s word that their pets are vaccinated. If they cannot provide this, wash the wound with soap and water for at least 10 minutes.

• Seek medical attention as soon as possible. Do not ignore it.

Not all dogs and cats with rabies are vicious so do not pick up any strays. Rather report the sighting to organisations who are equipped to rescue these animals in a safe way.

Sarah Swainson is the co-founder of Pawfect. For more information visit pawfect.co.za

