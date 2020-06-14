 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The types roses that landscapers love

Home Life 4 mins ago

They think about colour, beauty, abundance and fragrance when designing a bed.

Alice Spenser-Higgs
14 Jun 2020
09:28:20 AM
PREMIUM!
The types roses that landscapers love

Picture: iStock

There is a special breed of landscapers who love to use roses. They are always willing to try out new roses, especially if a client is adventurous and over the years they have developed their personal favourites that are super-performers. Some roses have become their signature, like the three “Granny” roses (My Granny, Granny’s Delight and Granny Dearest) in shades of pink that are always found in gardens created by Karen Gardelli of Creative Containers. She pots up huge, beautiful mixed containers, using all three granny roses, planted around an Antico Moderno rose like Roberta Capucci or Linda Anne, as...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
There is no excuse not to grow your own vegetables 7.6.2020
5 vegetables that are easy to grow at home 1.6.2020
How to prepare your garden for winter 31.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.