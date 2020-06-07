 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

How to deal with stress like a dog

Home Life 1 hour ago

If you can’t sniff it, eat it or sleep on it, then pee on it and move on.

Sarah Swainson
07 Jun 2020
10:36:33 AM
PREMIUM!
How to deal with stress like a dog

Picture: iStock

Dogs have the wonderful ability to really observe their humans. We can notice subtle changes to our environment and can instantly pick up when our humans are stressed, happy or sad. Over the last nine weeks I have seen all of these emotions in my pawrents. I have watched my mom work late into the night, run laps around the house and for some reason the humans have taken to wearing muzzles when they leave the house – they must have done something really bad. Friends and family members that usually pop in have instead been appearing on the computer...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
How to socialise your dog with other pets and people 31.5.2020
Why picking up after your dog is important 24.5.2020
SPCA steps in to remove five animals from ‘dog-throwing’ woman 21.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.