How to deal with stress like a dog

Over the last nine weeks I have seen all of these emotions in my pawrents. I have watched my mom work late into the night, run laps around the house and for some reason the humans have taken to wearing muzzles when they leave the house – they must have done something really bad.

Friends and family members that usually pop in have instead been appearing on the computer screen and for some reason my mom has been “zooming” a lot.

It doesn’t seem like much fun because when I get the “zoomies” I dash around the lounge releasing all my pent-up extra energy. I think mom should really try my type of zooming.

I have observed and, in my humble opinion, it’s time for dogs to teach you humans a few things about managing stress.

• Sleep well. If you get a chance, take an afternoon nap in the sun. Don’t lose an ounce of sleep over what you cannot control.

• Stretch. There is nothing like a good stretch in the morning. It’s really good for getting your bowels going, and we all know how important that is.

• Be yourself. I wake up every morning and just love being me. I’m a handsome black lab and I know it.

• Love unconditionally. This is something us dogs are really good at. Forgive and move on.

• Live simply. Just enjoy and look after your body, it is the only one you get. Take long walks, runs now that you can – without being arrested. Swim if you can.

So humans, when you are feeling stressed why don’t you approach the problem like a dog. If you can’t sniff it, eat it or sleep on it, then pee on it and move on.

Sarah Swainson is the co-founder of Pawfect. For more information visit pawfect.co.za

