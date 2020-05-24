Why picking up after your dog is important

During this time in lockdown, it’s wonderful to see dogs and their humans getting a good dose of exercise together!

Some dogs’ owners may not realise the etiquette involved when taking them “walkies”.

After our morning walk, I step inside the front door and the smell of dog poop follows me around. With a sinking feeling, I lift my foot and realise that I stepped in a package that has been carelessly left behind by a previous canine friend.

Let me correct myself: it has been carelessly left behind by the human. It certainly isn’t pleasant.

Let me share some insight into why dogs love to do their ablutions out in the open.

They often use the opportunity to mark their territory by lifting a leg and leaving a “pee-mail”. Urine is dogs favourite forms of communication.

Let me explain. Your dog wants its mark to be the strongest in your neighbourhood and there may even be prime pee spots in the area.

Pooping is not as competitive. When dogs poop, the pressure against the glands can also excrete a musky scent on their poop. It’s like checking in on Facebook: “I’ve been here today”.

Pooping really isn’t that hygienic in public spaces, though. So, I would encourage you to carry poop bags on walks. These are lightweight and easy to carry.

You get some cute poop bag dispensers. I love the eco-friendly biodegradable poop bags that are environmentally friendly.

Secondly, dispose of the poop package in a suitable bin. If there is no bin around, take the poop bag home.

So, to avoid those pooptastrophe public moments, humans, arm yourself with poop bags “coz when nature calls, a dog’s got to go!”

Sarah Swainson is the co-founder of Pawfect. For more information visit pawfect.co.za

