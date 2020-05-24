 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Home Life 24.5.2020 10:54 am

Add character to a room with indoor trailing plants

Alice Spenser-Higgs
PREMIUM!
Add character to a room with indoor trailing plants

Fern plant. Picture: iStock

A humid bathroom, kitchen or warm living room offers the perfect micro-climate for ferns.

Trailing plants are not usually the first choice as indoor plants. But, there are a number of creative ways to display them that adds character to a room without cluttering it. Vining plants like the Ticky creeper (Ficus pumila), Philodendron scandens, also known as the sweetheart plant for its heart-shaped leaves, and Golden Pothos (Scindapsus aureus) are all vigorous growers, easily trained as indoor climbers on a wall trellis or frame, up a staircase, on room dividers, and balconies. Philodendron scandens is able to grow for metres or can be trimmed and kept to a manageable size. Plants tolerate all...
Related Stories
Four Instagram accounts for plant lovers 18.5.2020
Roses and vegetables are compatible companions 17.5.2020
Gardening improves emotional well-being and happiness, study finds 13.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.