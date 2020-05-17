 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Home Life 17.5.2020 08:42 am

Roses and vegetables are compatible companions

Ludwig Taschner
PREMIUM!
Roses and vegetables are compatible companions

Picture: iStock

Don’t plant larger vegetables too close to the rose because there needs to be space for water and fertiliser to reach the roots.

I keep on hearing that gardeners are digging out their flowers in favour of vegetables. But it is not an either-or-option: you can have both – food for the body (veggies) and food for the soul (flowers). In French kitchen gardens, flowers, including roses, have always been combined with vegetables and herbs in a productive and companionable mix. It makes sense because rose blooms attract pollinators, especially bees, which are necessary for vegetables. Roses and vegetables share the same growing requirements – full sun, shelter from strong, cold winds and level, fertile soil that drains well. Raised beds are particularly...
Related Stories
Gardening improves emotional well-being and happiness, study finds 13.5.2020
Now is a good time to play catch-up and get a colourful winter garden 10.5.2020
Gardening helps grow positive body image 6.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.