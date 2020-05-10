 
 
10.5.2020

Now is a good time to play catch-up and get a colourful winter garden

Alice Spenser-Higgs
A medley of winter annuals, including petunias, violas and poppies. Picture: Supplied

Pansies and violas are already in flower and provide instant colour, especially in warm, sunny beds.

There was still confusion last weekend whether garden centres would open or not, but those that opened their doors were full of gardeners getting their “green fix”. It was a good sight, evidence that people still want to garden. Maybe, walking around the garden 10 times a day brought home the realisation that nature, flowers and greenery have a hugely beneficial effect on our mental well-being. In one sense, the lockdown has brought us back into contact with our gardens. There has been time to enjoy its serenity, the birds that visit, the bees and butterflies foraging among the flowers....
