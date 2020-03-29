Owners need to realise the dramatic negative health consequences of not controlling their pet’s weight.

Here are seven tips to help your dog lose weight:

1. Portion control. Be strict and stick to the recommended feeding guidelines.

2. Choose a protein-rich diet. Overweight dogs need a high meat diet with limited calories to promote better fitness. Limited in fat and carbohydrates, Orijen Fit & Trim is deliciously tasty, even for fussy dogs.

3. Keep the pet out of the kitchen while meals are being prepared.

4. Decrease the number and size of treats.

5. Substitute play and attention over food reinforces. There are some great toys you can use. Our recommendations include:

Planet dog – soccer and tennis ball

Rogz – Scrubz tug toy

Tuffy ultimate tug-o-war

6. Establish a routine for daily feedings.

7. Get active with your dog. After the lockdown, before you hit the road or trails for a run, consider your dog’s breed, health and build. Short or flat-nosed breeds are unlikely to be able to go on long runs, while gun dogs are made for longer adventures.

If you are not sure, consult your vet for advice on your breed. Best wishes on your weight-loss journey.

