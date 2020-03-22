The best air-purifying plants for your home

Mother-in-law’s tongue (Sansevieria) is one of those unobtrusive, taken-for-granted garden succulents that has even been described as a weed. Not anymore! With the present focus on clean air, this plant’s ability to release oxygen and remove toxins makes it one of the best plants to have in the home. Its air-purifying properties were discovered in the Nasa Clean Air Study. Basically, the stomata on its leaves stay closed during the day to prevent evaporation and loss of water, opening at night to release all the stored oxygen. Until now, Golden Futura (Sansevieria trifasciata) has been the variety grown most for...

Until now, Golden Futura (Sansevieria trifasciata) has been the variety grown most for indoors. It is an attractive specimen, with bold yellow leaf margins and light green spear-shaped leaves with darker cross bands. Plants grow into dense clumps and can be split and repotted after a few years.

There is now a dwarf version, Sansevieria Hahnii, also known as the bird’s nest snake plant, because the shorter leaves form more of a rosette.

Although it feels like a new introduction, the plant was patented as an improved variety of Sansevieria in 1941. The original plant was discovered in a nursery in New Orleans and was named Sansevieria Hahnii.

Many variations or cultivars have developed from the original plant, including S. Hahnii green, dark green and white, which some plant propagators have called moonshine. The plants are short and sturdy, and the dark green leaves are funnel-shaped, forming a dense rosette with grey-green crossbands on the leaves.

Gardeners will know Sansevieria cylindrica, sometimes called the African spear plant. The plant forms a clump of stout, cylindrical spears that can be braided or left to fan naturally. The leaves may be banded or a solid green.

As an indoor plant it has a very minimalist appearance, well suited to unfussy contemporary décor. Sansevieria Zeylanica is a classic Sansevieria, with large flat leaves, but without a yellow border. This is the most common garden Sansevieria, but it also grows equally well indoors.

Outdoors, the spear-like leaves can grow 75cm to almost 1m high and they do best in semi-shade. With too much sun the leaves become yellowish.

If you grow Sansevieria indoors place it where there is bright, indirect light. Water only when the soil feels dry and don’t allow water to stand in the centre of the plant as it will rot.

To clean the leaves wipe with a damp paper towel. Misting the leaves will mark them. Trim off dead or weak leaves.

There is no need to fertilise. When plants outgrow the container, repot with a potting mix for succulents combined with regular potting soil.

Other plants that clean the air include Asplenium (Bird’s nest fern), which also absorbs carbon and increases the levels of oxygen. Place in a warm, bright room (no sun) and water with half a cup of water twice a week.

Bromeliad (Aechmea fasciata) cleans up many pollutants, including cigarette smoke. Plants like a warm, draught-free room with bright, indirect light. Keep the plant’s central tank/ vase filled with water.

Blechnum gibbum (Silver Lady Fern) like all other ferns has excellent air-purifying abilities. Keep the soil moist, but not soggy, and use it as a feature in a bright room, but out of the sun. It needs less water in winter.

Calathea is the most decorative of the air-purifying house plants. It likes low to medium light, warmth and humidity, so is ideal for bedrooms. Give small but regular amounts of water and fertilise twice a month to encourage new leaves.

Dracaena (Dragon tree) is particularly effective at removing acetone from the air. These plants like good light, but not direct sunlight and water once a week.

Spathiphyllum (Peace Lily) filters unpleasant odours and produces clean oxygen. Needing only low light to grow, it’s ideal for bathrooms, bedrooms and kitchens. Water once a week, and don’t overwater.

