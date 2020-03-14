Paws in the East: A private dog park with a taste for charity

Did you know that it’s a by-law infringement allowing your dog to go off-leash in any public parks in South Africa? Walk through any park in SA and you will find countless dogs just wandering about, with some human shouting at the poor animals for being themselves. This careless action by dog owners is, however, a welcome infringement at Paws in the East, except here the human is responsible. Paws in the East is one of Gauteng’s only privately owned off-leash dog parks, and it doubles up as a home for stray and adoption dogs. Seven hectares of heaven for...

Did you know that it’s a by-law infringement allowing your dog to go off-leash in any public parks in South Africa?

Walk through any park in SA and you will find countless dogs just wandering about, with some human shouting at the poor animals for being themselves.

This careless action by dog owners is, however, a welcome infringement at Paws in the East, except here the human is responsible.

Paws in the East is one of Gauteng’s only privately owned off-leash dog parks, and it doubles up as a home for stray and adoption dogs.

Seven hectares of heaven for dogs and their humans means the park is an unlikely find just off the R24 between Kempton Park and Pretoria.

Here you can take off the leash with no worries, since as a private park you don’t have to worry about JMPD handing you a fine.

With little dams and a series of trails, this might be the first time you find out if your dog is a Ryk Neethling or a Caster Semenya.

The park was fully opened to the public last year – and it’s proving popular.

The trails are plentiful and completely rugged, without the fear of a wild animal snapping up your beloved pup. They’re also a full workout for pooch and person.

There are endless picnic spots (and even places to braai) with a vast central lawn.

If you don’t want to take your own food, the cafe is really a delight, with food for dogs and humans. From boerie rolls to snacks for your pooch, it’s an all-encompassing place that takes into consideration its clientele.

And for the moms stressed about their babies being off-leash, the bar is fully stocked for a white wine escape for a few minutes.

Paws in the East has become a popular spot for charity events. The last event was on 29 February when the South African Basset Adoptions hosted their Summer Waddle – form-free run with the droopiest dogs around.

The next few events include a fundraiser for Husky Rescue SA. Here all dogs can join an off-leash adventure at Paws in the East, and help with a dog food drive (entry is set at R50 for humans and a can of dog food).

The TipTop 2020 Easter Bash takes place on 11 April 11 with live music, a treasure hunt and a variety of dog races.

The park is open on Saturdays and Sundays only.

Some handy tips:

• When entering or exiting the park dogs must be on leash (there’s a gate, after all).

• Owners must be able to control their dogs at all times.

• Visitors shouldn’t bring more dogs than they are capable of handling.

• Dog waste needs to be picked up (there are plenty of bins all over and poop bags at the deli).

• Owners are liable if their dog harms another dog or human – and any dogs that display aggressive or mounting behaviour more than twice per visit must be leashed.

• Kids under 12 also need an adult present.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.