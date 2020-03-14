 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Home Life 14.3.2020 12:06 pm

Combine roses and grasses for a modern look in the garden

Alice Spenser-Higgs
PREMIUM!
Combine roses and grasses for a modern look in the garden

Picture: iStock

Autumn is a good time to plant roses. They still flower before winter and will be well-established by October for the first flush.

There is nothing conventional about the rose gardens designed by Pretoria landscaper, Helét van Blerk of Gorgeous Gardens. To complement the ultra-modern architecture of today’s homes, she combines roses and swathes of ornamental grasses, creating gardens full of movement, texture and the timeless beauty of roses in full bloom. “It started with clients who had a modern home, so I needed to incorporate roses without it looking like a traditional rose garden,” said Van Blerk. She opted for grasses among the roses and was thrilled by the “whimsical” result. “Grasses are very fashionable, and I love using them because they...
Related Stories
Baskets of colour to perk up autumn 8.3.2020
It’s time to sow winter favourites 1.3.2020
It’s time for a cool and colourful patio 9.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.