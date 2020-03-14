Combine roses and grasses for a modern look in the garden

There is nothing conventional about the rose gardens designed by Pretoria landscaper, Helét van Blerk of Gorgeous Gardens. To complement the ultra-modern architecture of today’s homes, she combines roses and swathes of ornamental grasses, creating gardens full of movement, texture and the timeless beauty of roses in full bloom. “It started with clients who had a modern home, so I needed to incorporate roses without it looking like a traditional rose garden,” said Van Blerk. She opted for grasses among the roses and was thrilled by the “whimsical” result. “Grasses are very fashionable, and I love using them because they...

There is nothing conventional about the rose gardens designed by Pretoria landscaper, Helét van Blerk of Gorgeous Gardens.

To complement the ultra-modern architecture of today’s homes, she combines roses and swathes of ornamental grasses, creating gardens full of movement, texture and the timeless beauty of roses in full bloom.

“It started with clients who had a modern home, so I needed to incorporate roses without it looking like a traditional rose garden,” said Van Blerk.

She opted for grasses among the roses and was thrilled by the “whimsical” result.

“Grasses are very fashionable, and I love using them because they bring a softness to the rose bushes which are quite rigid plants. The grass also hides the bushes, so the focus is on the blooms.”

Roses don’t like competing with other plants for water, sun and nutrition and Van Blerk admits this was a challenge. Both grasses and roses need space to grow and the grasses are trimmed so they don’t overgrow the roses.

No poisons are used in the gardens, which means the roses must also be strong growers to withstand pests and diseases. She only uses floribunda and groundcover roses, which are bushier and produce more blooms.

Those she favours are Deloitte and Touche, Knockout, Red Flower Carpet or Fiery Sunsation, and My Granny.

Adding to the list, rose grower Ludwig Taschner, suggests Tawny Profusion (buttery yellow), Not Simply Pink (alternative to Knockout), Afrikaans (orange and a very strong grower), Butterfly Kisses ( masses of cerise, single blooms), Forever Busy (golden peach), Happy Home (deep apricot) and Vodacom (purple).

Taschner’s advice is to prune the roses high in winter so their foliage is above the grass allowing them to receive enough sunshine to shoot and sprout in spring.

The ornamental grasses that go best with roses are those that like sun, regular watering but well-drained soil, and are compact with finer leaf blades.

Van Blerk mostly uses Carex China Blue, Amazon Mist and Oshimensis (a slightly taller Carex variety), Lomandra longifolia (basket grass), which is a thin-bladed clumping grass, and Juncus blue. She also uses grassy type perennials like Dietes grandiflora, Gomphostigma virgatum (River stars) and gaura.

Her advice is to steer clear of tall growing Restios (Cape thatching reed) and some juncus that spread too rapidly. This is not a low-maintenance kind of garden, says Van Blerk, because the grasses must be constantly trimmed, followed by feeding and watering.

She supplies a feeding calendar, detailing what and when to feed each month, and only recommends organics.

“I tell my clients that food is more important than water, especially for roses that need the energy to produce their flowers. With roses watering is very important but the soil needs to drain well because their roots don’t like to sit in water.”

She says modern roses are not hard work because they are vigorous growers, and many are disease resistant.

“Everyone still loves roses, but they want a more natural look, not formal rose beds.”

Autumn is a good time to plant roses. They still flower before winter and will be well-established by October for the first flush.

The Autumn Rose Festival at Ludwig’s Rose Farm, north of Pretoria, on Saturday 21 March showcases autumn roses at their best, with displays, the naming of a new rose for country singer Manie Jackson, and tours through the rose fields.

Entry is free. For more information contact 012-544-0144 or visit www.ludwigsroses.co.za

Helét van Blerk of Gorgeous Gardens: 082-789-3091 or heletggardens@gmail.com

